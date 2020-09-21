Silvis city administrator to run for mayor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SILVIS — It was March of 2018 while awaiting open heart surgery for a triple bypass that Silvis city administrator Jim Grafton realized he had some unfinished business.

First he got a text message from the mayor Matt Carter asking “What are we going to do without you?”

That’s when Grafton realized the city depended too much on him and he needed to work harder to come up with a succession plan. “I did not want our city to suffer in any way if I wasn’t here,” Grafton said. “I guess I've allowed others to become too dependent on me in the day to day operations. So I have been working on a strategy to try and work harder to try and come up with a succession plan.”

It turns out his plan involves he himself running for mayor in the Feb. 23 Democratic primary while retiring at age 62 in February as the city’s administrator/public works director.

Grafton announced his intentions at City Hall Monday.