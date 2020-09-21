Silvis city administrator to run for mayor

SILVIS — It was March of 2018 while awaiting open heart surgery for a triple bypass that Silvis city administrator Jim Grafton realized he had some unfinished business.
First he got a text message from the mayor Matt Carter asking “What are we going to do without you?”
That’s when Grafton realized the city depended too much on him and he needed to work harder to come up with a succession plan. “I did not want our city to suffer in any way if I wasn’t here,” Grafton said. “I guess I've allowed others to become too dependent on me in the day to day operations. So I have been working on a strategy to try and work harder to try and come up with a succession plan.”
It turns out his plan involves he himself running for mayor in the Feb. 23 Democratic primary while retiring at age 62 in February as the city’s administrator/public works director.
Grafton announced his intentions at City Hall Monday.
“The main reason I am doing this is I will stay doing what I am doing for the rest of my life because I love what I am doing,” he said. “So if I don’t force myself into training someone on the work I do on a day-to-day basis… I just want to be in a better position to set the city up for continued growth and development. The relationship building that I have done over the past 20 years is not something you can just pass along to someone else.”
Grafton said he plans to retire in February. “Hopefully, if elected, I will be in a position where I can provide guidance to whomever is filling the role of city administrator,” he said.
He offered no criticism of current Mayor Matt Carter, who it’s expected he would face in the Democratic primary. Carter could not be reached for comment Monday. He has not announced yet if he is running again.
Grafton said his own main goals are to keep Silvis safe, continue its great tradition of public service to residents and commercial entities and lead the city with compassion.
“I’ve tried to instill in my guys to go above and beyond what’s expected,” he said referring to public works employees. He wants the city to keep growing but also continue to meet with residents regarding their complaints about things like drainage ditch issues, neighbor problems, and the like.
Among his goals is to also not raise taxes, and even lower property taxes, if possible.
He paused when asked about his greatest accomplishments as City administrator, citing the teamwork of the city council as a key for Silvis success, but finally pointing to various residential developments such as Glenridge West, Glenridge Farms, Semri Park and Deer Valley Apartments.
“Families (moving to Silvis) will spur interest in commercial development,” he said.
“There must be 20 communities around here. I think about it all the time, ‘what does set us apart?’ Because we have such a smaller community we can do more within our community that maybe the bigger cities that have a lot more layers of management don’t have that one on one attention. They don’t have that ability to go visit with somebody and listen to them talk about a tree or a drainage issue or a problem with their neighbor. I think that’s a distinct advantage that we have.”
Voting for him over someone else? The best reason is his experience, Grafton said. “Just the fact that I’ve got proven leadership, and been able to provide some guidance. Again, I am not the one running the ship here. It’s all our aldermen, and that’s the bonus I have gotten over the years is I have got an awesome city council to work with. And we work well together.”
Another reason he listed is he has the desire. “I can provide the continuity that we need to keep moving forward,” he added, noting challenging times lie ahead for all cities in the wake of the pandemic. “We need to have some experience and leadership to provide some confident direction moving forward.”
