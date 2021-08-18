Silvis city clerk Jim Nelson to step down in December

Silvis will have an election for the city clerk position in 2023, after 12-year city clerk Jim Nelson submitted his resignation this week.
Nelson, who was elected to his fourth four-year term in May, said he woke up on the morning of his 69th birthday and decided, at his age, it was time for him to fully retire.
He’ll still be in the position until Dec. 31. The mayor will appoint a resident of Silvis who shares Nelson’s party registration, Democratic, to be city clerk until the next municipal election, in 2023.
If there is more than one candidate of a certain party running for city clerk, a primary election will be in February 2023, and the general election will be in April that year. Four council members of the eight-member governing body will also be up for election in 2023.
Nelson told members of the city council on Tuesday that he was notifying the mayor and council now because he wanted to give the mayor plenty of time to find someone to fill the position temporarily.
As city clerk, Nelson wears several hats. He manages a four-person staff, oversees bills paid to the city of Silvis and the city's payroll, and keeps the city’s records.
When he started the job 12 years ago, the city wasn’t yet keeping records on computers.
“Everything was still done with pencil and paper,” Nelson said. “You would reconcile the books by hand on our end and then send it to accountant and she would also by pencil have to update the books, which was time consuming.”
Nelson then moved the city’s record keeping to a software that could automatically update accounts. Soon, people in Silvis were able to pay their water, garbage, and sewer bills online, too.
“It’s been a great learning experience,” Nelson said. “If you’re going to be in this position, you have to dedicate your life to the city of Silvis. It isn’t a position that is a 9-to-5 job. You just need to always be thinking what’s best for the city of Silvis because we preserve the record for the future.”
Council members on Tuesday thanked Nelson for his work, and Mayor Matt Carter said there would be “big shoes to fill” come Dec. 31.