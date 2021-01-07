Silvis City Council approves deal with Jewel-Osco for generator

When the derecho hit Aug. 10, knocking out power throughout the Quad-Cities, Silvis Mayor Matt Carter got to thinking. Most of the city was without power for two days.

He knew Jewel-Osco in Silvis was without power (for about 30 hours). He also knew it had a pharmacy besides being your basic grocery store. He also knew it was in a Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district. So he got to thinking.

The end result is Silvis will help the store purchase a new generator that will keep most of the store operating in case of another blackout.

"It's great for our residents," Carter said while crediting the city council and City Administrator Jim Grafton among a group of about 16 people who made it happen. "Because it's not a matter of if (the power will go out again). It's a matter of when."

What the city did was agree to pay Jewel-Osco approximately $10,000 a year for 15 years for it to purchase an approximately $150,000 generator to keep the store running.

Jewel-Osco was chosen because it is in a TIF and has a pharmacy, Carter said.

Hy-Vee, Walmart and Aldi are also in Silvis, but the first two are not in a TIF district and Aldi does not have a pharmacy.