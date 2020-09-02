Silvis City Council upholds dismissal of worker, denies grievance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SILVIS — For the most part it was a quick, ho-hum meeting at Silvis City Council Chambers Tuesday, with three agreements and one ordinance being approved by unanimous votes.

But one discourse between Mayor Matt Carter and a member of the audience did get a little heated regarding if the AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1234) union rep was on hand to represent a laborer in the public works department who was being dismissed because of multiple attendance issues.

The mayor tried to set up a time for the rep to appear before the council but one was never agreed upon, so the council voted 6-1 with one abstention to deny the grievance on the dismissed man’s behalf.

The union rep also missed the previous meeting on Aug. 18 when the grievance was first discussed.

"The true decisions actually happened back in (personnel) committee meeting when AFSCME and its representative showed up," said Carter, noting the laborer was also on hand then. "And then the committee makes that representation to the council. And that was what was presented to the council last night. All the arguments were placed in committee weeks prior to that."