Silvis City Council upholds dismissal of worker, denies grievance

SILVIS — For the most part it was a quick, ho-hum meeting Tuesday at Silvis City Council Chambers, with three agreements and one ordinance being approved by unanimous votes.
But one discourse between Mayor Matt Carter and a member of the audience did get a little heated regarding if the AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1234) union representative was on hand to represent a laborer in the public works department who was being dismissed because of multiple attendance issues.
The mayor tried to set up a time for the rep to appear before the council but one was never agreed upon, so the council voted 6-1 with one abstention to deny the grievance on the dismissed man’s behalf.
The union rep also missed the previous meeting on Aug. 18 when the grievance was first discussed.
"The true decisions actually happened back in (personnel) committee meeting when AFSCME and its representative showed up," said Carter, noting the laborer was also on hand then. "And then the committee makes that representation to the council. And that was what was presented to the council last night. All the arguments were placed in committee weeks prior to that."
Additionally, the city's labor attorney, Allison Wright, said that without any new information the council was not required to hear additional arguments from the union.
"We actually held it off for two weeks so they can get things together, and it still didn't work out," Carter said.
The items that were unanimously approved included:
- Purchasing a command vehicle for the fire department at a cost not to exceed $50,000.
- Attaching Coaltown Road to a gravity feed sewer at a cost not to exceed $7,500.
- Making emergency repairs for Well No. 11 in Silvis at a cost of $21,315.
By another unanimous vote, the council also approved a settlement agreement with Dragonfly Developers regarding a default on a TIF redevelopment agreement.
The developers, Tim and Laurie Phlypo of Geneseo, had wanted to turn the two-story space at 1121 1st Ave. in Silvis into a coffee shop and an apartment. But the project never worked out.
“We worked out a reasonable compromise for them,” Silvis City Administrator Jim Grafton said, noting the original incentive given amounted to about $30,000, with the ordinance calling for $14,000 of that to be paid back over three years.
“They had 24 months to perform,” Grafton said, adding that all of the $30,000 had not been given. “They exceeded that time limit. Therefore, they are in default of that agreement. So per the agreement they would need to reimburse the city for that incentive. So what the city council agreed to was to have them pay back a portion, and that portion was $14,000.”
The building had been empty for at least five years, Grafton said, and the city values the couple’s business in the city and did not find fault that things didn't work out with the proposed coffee shop/apartment, leading to the compromise.
Grafton also noted the same couple owns a bike shop in Silvis called Let’s Ride Inc.
