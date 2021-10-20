 Skip to main content
Silvis City Hall closed after three staffers test positive for COVID-19
SILVIS

Silvis City Hall closed after three staffers test positive for COVID-19

  Updated
102919-mda-nws-silvisgrowth-05.jpg

Silvis City Hall, 121 11th Street, in Silvis. Silvis City Hall is closed this week after a handful of staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

Silvis City Hall is closed until early next week after three staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

City Administrator Nevada Lemke said the city closed the office Monday after three employees tested positive for COVID-19 and one staffer was out on a non-COVID-19-related reason.

Closing, Lemke said, was both to take precautionary measures to limit any possible COVID-19 exposure and because city hall wouldn’t have had adequate staff to serve in-person visitors.

City Hall closed to the public on Monday, and Lemke said city staff planned to open early next week. In the meantime, Lemke said, staff is processing requests online and by phone.

Lemke said the city was following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Rock Island County’s 10-day quarantine guidance. She said she didn't expect there to be any extended absences beyond the standard quarantine process. Lemke said the city communicated with the Rock Island County Public Health Department regarding guidelines for testing, quarantine for positive cases and exposure risks.

Across the country, an increasing number of health care facilities, government agencies, schools, and businesses are mandating their employees get vaccinated.

Lemke said the city did not have any COVID-19 vaccination policy for staffers, like other municipalities in the Quad-Cities.  Lemke said as a result, the city of Silvis did not know how many employees were vaccinated.

