Silvis Fire Department presents Adopt-A-Hydrant to help keep fire hydrants free of snow

The Silvis Fire Department is asking the public’s help in keeping fire hydrants cleared of snow by presenting Adopt-A-Hydrant.
When there is accumulating snow, such as what was expected Saturday, Silvis residents who adopt a fire hydrant will clear a 3-foot space around and leading to the hydrant.
This insures that if a fire occurs, firefighters will not have to search for a hydrant.
Silvis residents adopting a fire hydrant are asked to send an email to Fire Chief John Winters, jwinters@silvisfd.org, their name, address, phone number and the location of the fire hydrant they are adopting.
After clearing the hydrant of snow and insuring a path to the hydrant, take a photo and send it to Winters.
Random drawings will be conducted for the adopted hydrants.
Thomas Geyer
