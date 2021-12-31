 Skip to main content
Silvis Fire Department presents Adopt-A-Hydrant to help keep fire hydrants free of snow
Silvis Fire Department presents Adopt-A-Hydrant to help keep fire hydrants free of snow

Meg McLaughlin

The Silvis Fire Department is asking the public’s help in keeping fire hydrants cleared of snow by presenting Adopt-A-Hydrant. 

When there is accumulating snow, such as what was expected Saturday, Silvis residents who adopt a fire hydrant will clear a 3-foot space around and leading to the hydrant.

This insures that if a fire occurs, firefighters will not have to search for a hydrant.

Silvis residents adopting a fire hydrant are asked to send an email to Fire Chief John Winters, jwinters@silvisfd.org, their name, address, phone number and the location of the fire hydrant they are adopting.

After clearing the hydrant of snow and insuring a path to the hydrant, take a photo and send it to Winters.

Random drawings will be conducted for the adopted hydrants.

