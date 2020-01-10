Silvis goes green: Solar energy soon will power police department building

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“We are just using our best-guess estimates on our future savings,” Grafton said, before noting another precaution. “What we built into the agreement is a buy-out provision after eight years that say, city council says we really don’t want to stay in this agreement, we are going to buy out the investor (Estep) and own it 100%. I think we covered all our bases.”

City officials also spoke with five providers and other communities that have invested in solar energy, Grafton said.

The city also stipulated that solar panels would not be placed on top of the building.

One of the reasons for that is that the nearly 10,500-square-foot facility would need about three times the area of the roof to add the panels needed. Plus, there would be additional costs every time the roof needed to be replaced or repaired.

For Silvis, it's another progressive step in a city that’s becoming known for them, Grafton said.

“It was the right time,” he said. “We’ve always been trying to be progressive and look for other ways for going green in our city.”