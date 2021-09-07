 Skip to main content
Silvis holding ceremony to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
Silvis holding ceremony to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

110619-mda-nws-silvis-114a.jpg
TODD MIZENER /

The City of Silvis will hold a remembrance ceremony on Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

According to a release from the city, the event will include a bell ceremony and a wreath presentation to pay tribute to first responders who died during or in the aftermath of the attacks, and to honor first responders who continue to serve. 

The ceremony will begin Saturday at 9:15 a.m. at the Silvis Fire Station, 2010 10th St., Silvis. 

Guest speakers are set to include Sen. Neil Anderson, a Moline firefighter and paramedic and state senator for the 36th District, and Daniel Roach, a retired Illinois state patrol captain. 

The bell ringing is symbolic, according to a program for the event, because the bell signals the start of a day's shift, summons to a fire, the completion of a call, and the death of a fire fighter. 

Download PDF 9-11 Flyer.pdf
Download PDF 9-11 Program.pdf
Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis reporter for the Quad City Times covering local government and news in the those areas. She graduated from the University of Iowa this spring and was the editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.

