A Silvis home was damaged by a fire Friday afternoon after the owner tried to get a skunk out from under the front porch with a commercially made rodent smoke bomb, Silvis Fire Chief John Winters said.
Firefighters were dispatched to 1106 2nd Ave. at 5:03 p.m.
The fire started under the porch where the smoke bomb had been placed, Winters said, adding the fire went up the front of the house.
“I was the first on scene and there were a lot of flames showing from the front porch,” Winters said.
The home is a two-story structure built in 1910, according to the Rock Island County Assessor’s online records.
Firefighters knocked the blazed down in about 15-20 minutes, Winters said, adding that the quick work by firefighters kept the fire from getting inside the home.
However, there was considerable smoke damage inside the home, which is making it uninhabitable for the time being, Winters said.
There was one firefighter treated at the scene for some smoke inhalation, and was cleared at the scene to return to duty. Otherwise there were no injuries, Winters said.