Silvis in agreement on several items

SILVIS — Tuesday’s Silvis City Council meeting was over relatively quickly with most items unanimously approved.
There were, however, quite a few of them.
Here’s a look at what was approved:
- A resolution supporting the Silvis’ application for Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant related to Phase II of the Grand Illinois Trail, east of 10th Street on Crosstown Avenue, north on 18th Street and east on 10th Avenue.
“The resolution is because it’s taking so long,“ Jim Grafton, city administrator, said. “They have been working on this for 18 years. That’s how long this project has been going on. We’ve been going through the Engineering approval process.
“We finally get down to the wire where we will start construction in the spring. But we have since run out of the original funding. The project 18 years ago was a lot cheaper than it is to build today.
“Today it’s a lot more money. So we’ve had to cut off the limits of the construction activity based on the funding that we have available. The cutoff point is 10th Street in Silvis. So from 10th Street on through Carbon Cliff, now we’re applying for grants to get that segment completed.”
- A resolution for the allocation of funds for the walkway on 10th street between Fourth Avenue and Crosstown Avenue.
This project is Silvis initiated and funded, Grafton said. “We are just applying for the grant in order to do that segment,” he said. The grant being sought is for 20% of the project. “The estimate right now is $1.3 million for the total project.” Grafton said. So what is being sought is $260,000, he said.
Also, three ordinances were approved.
Two closed out TIF’s 4 and 5. Together during the 23 years of the TIFs (Tax Increment Financing district) in the south section of the city that includes TPC Deere Run and subdivisions south of Avenue of the Cities. It all helped increase the value of the city by about $35 million, Grafton said.
Another ordinance authorized the certification of the CARES Act. What it means is that the city is authorized to seek or accept CARES Act funding, of which Silvis is eligible for as much as $308,000.
The council also approved:
- A new HP digital camera system for Fire Station No. 2 at a cost not to exceed $2,138.
- A fence around the employee parking lot at the Silvis Police Department at a cost of $55,860.
There’s a reason for the high cost, Grafton said, and it’s the cost of the opening mechanism, which has to open in eight seconds or less.
“We have to put a special gate on that, so it’s quick,” he said. “It’s got to open within eight seconds so that’s the majority of the cost. And we have to know it can handle it when there’s no power and it's cold out. When there’s a hot call and the policemen are at the station, they have to be able to get out and not be held up by a fence.”
- Rewire the fire department generator at Station No. 2 at a cost not to exceed $1,500.”It’s just simply reallocating some circuits that are run on the generator,” Grafton said. “They want to have the outside (informational) sign operational when the power is out, so we can communicate when the public is driving by when we don’t have power. Before the generator just had a bunch of empty slots. It’s just a minor thing, but it got overlooked.,”
- Approved an official harassment policy for the city.
- Approved a non-exclusive franchise agreement with Metronet for cable, internet, etc.. There was a short public hearing before the meeting, and it was approved 8-0.
