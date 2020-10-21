Silvis in agreement on several items

This project is Silvis initiated and funded, Grafton said. “We are just applying for the grant in order to do that segment,” he said. The grant being sought is for 20% of the project. “The estimate right now is $1.3 million for the total project.” Grafton said. So what is being sought is $260,000, he said.

Also, three ordinances were approved.

Two closed out TIF’s 4 and 5. Together during the 23 years of the TIFs (Tax Increment Financing district) in the south section of the city that includes TPC Deere Run and subdivisions south of Avenue of the Cities. It all helped increase the value of the city by about $35 million, Grafton said.

Another ordinance authorized the certification of the CARES Act. What it means is that the city is authorized to seek or accept CARES Act funding, of which Silvis is eligible for as much as $308,000.

The council also approved:

A new HP digital camera system for Fire Station No. 2 at a cost not to exceed $2,138.

A fence around the employee parking lot at the Silvis Police Department at a cost of $55,860.

There’s a reason for the high cost, Grafton said, and it’s the cost of the opening mechanism, which has to open in eight seconds or less.