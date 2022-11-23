 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Silvis issues boil order until further notice

Silvis is issuing a boil order for residents on 7th and 8th streets, off of 7th Avenue. 

The boil order will remain in effect until water-quality tests are completed and meet the state and federal guidelines. 

An update on the situation should be given by the end of the day. 

