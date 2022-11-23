Silvis issues boil order until further notice

Silvis is issuing a boil order for residents on 7th and 8th streets, off of 7th Avenue.
The boil order will remain in effect until water-quality tests are completed and meet the state and federal guidelines.
An update on the situation should be given by the end of the day.
Grace Kinnicutt
