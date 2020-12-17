Silvis issuing grants to businesses hurt by COVID-19 restrictions

SILVIS — Talk about a quick start. Even before it had been formally approved by the Silvis City Council Tuesday, the Commercial Business Assistance Grant Program already had 15 applications from Silvis businesses approved.
That’s because Tuesday’s city council approval was a mere formality of what had been enthusiastically and unanimously approved by the council to be on the Dec. 15 agenda at the Committee of the Whole meeting Dec. 1. Most items that pass the test on the Committee of the Whole usually are voted in by the council.
With some businesses suffering due to mitigation efforts by the state to stop the spread of COVID-19, Silvis opted to set up a fund that will aid them starting Jan. 1.
Businesses of any size can apply for the Commercial Business Assistance Grant, which is for $1,000 a month for three months, January, February and March, from the program. The $3,000 is funded by Silvis TIFs if the business is TIF eligible, the general fund of the city and CARES Act funds, Rick Lohse, chairman of the five-person Mitigation Committee, overseeing the program. “But we anticipate most of it is TIF (Tax Increment Financing) funds because that’s where most of our businesses are located.”
There is no deadline on the applications. And if the problems continue, it’s possible the program will be extended, Lohse said. Besides the first 15, four more businesses have applied since, filling out the application available at city hall.
“We were just concerned that some of the businesses that had been impacted by the mitigation policies of Gov. Pritzker might be struggling after a full year of this,” explained Lohse who chairs the five-person Mitigation Committee, which was created by the Finance Committee he also chairs. “Obviously the bars and restaurants and what not being severely limited as to what they can do. We felt we might help and see if we can keep some of them afloat and so if we do come out of this they will be ready to go.”
Also on the five-person committee that reviews applications and awards the grants are chairman of the Public Service Committee, Caryn Unsicker, alderman fourth ward; economic development chairman, Kathy Hall, alderman, second ward; Mayor Matt Carter and an assistant from the city of Silvis.
“It is a grant. We did not limit the type of business,” Lohse said. “It was mostly targeted for the food industry, entertainment industry… hospitality industry."
“But we decided when we went through it to not limit to those types because all businesses are being affected one way or another,” Lohse said. “We didn’t want to necessarily discriminate on the size of the business. We are trusting our businesses that don’t need the money if they are not impacted by it, they would not apply. And we are seeing that, frankly.”
Carter said the response has been good.
“It means a lot to the small business owner,” Carter said Wednesday. “ I just got off the phone with one just a few minutes ago and mentioned they will be getting a grant. I said, ‘I wish it was more,’ and the response I have been receiving, everyone is very appreciative.”
The amount awarded is not based on the size of the business.
“We discussed all of this,and we didn't necessarily want to get into the businesses’ books,” Lohse said. “That’s why we didn’t limit it to the size of the business, type of business,” They wanted to keep the decisions simple and “to distribute the money and get it going,” Lohse said.
Carter believes it’s an important step by the city.
“There's a fine line between being good stewards of taxpayers funds and assisting small business owners who have risked everything they own,” he said. “I believe we have made a valid attempt to balance both. The city, like many cities, has taken the initiative to do what we can; we have stopped waiting for the federal government.”
