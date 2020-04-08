Silvis keeps government meetings, remotely

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Other than having the meeting attended remotely on Zoom by several participants, Tuesday's Silvis City Council meeting was fairly routine.

City administrator Jim Grafton, city clerk Jim Nelson and Mayor Matt Carter and three alderman were present while another five alderman attended online via video with Zoom.

Attending the meeting via Zoom was offered because of the governor's guidelines for social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was a little bit different,” Grafton said. “We had a little bit of an issue with the sound quality because they are going through the computer and not through the sound system. But we were able to muddle through that without any problems. So everybody could hear what was being said back and forth."

The council approved a tax increment financing (TIF) agreement with Empire Homes, the Porter Farms subdivision of 65 homes. The TIF is for just under $4 million over 23 years for eligible improvements such as street, water and sewer that are being put in by the developer.

The council also approved:

Redevelopment agreements with Shirley Helmick, who is putting in a Country Companies office in downtown Silvis on 5th Street, and owners of Charged, a coffee shop on 6th Street. Both owners are improving the properties while putting in new businesses.

The purchase of gear for the fire department such as boots, gloves, hats, pants and jackets not to exceed $26,000. The purchases will be made over a five-year period to replace equipment, Grafton said.

A transient occupancy rental units tax on properties/homes rented out for periods of time like the golf tournament. The tax is 13%. “When people come for the golf tournament and people rent their homes out, they should be subject to the bed and breakfast tax,” Grafton said. “We really didn’t have anything on the books for that.”

