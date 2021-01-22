Silvis making plans to honor former mayor, the late Joe Terronez

SILVIS — Technically, it’s not a done deal quite yet. But really, its passing is just a formality at the next Silvis City Council Meeting, Feb. 2.

A bench will be built in honor of Joe Terronez, who died Jan. 2 at the age of 91. Terronez was the first Hispanic mayor in the state of Illinois when he was elected mayor of Silvis in 1989 after 26 years as an alderman.

The motion in the Committee of the Whole to place it on the agenda at the next meeting easily passed to spend about $1,200 for a bench and a commemorative plaque at Hero Street Memorial Park in Terronez’s honor.

There was a discussion where to put the bench.

“Some of the discussion was putting it up on the top where the grotto was," Mayor Matt Carter said. “I chimed in and said, 'I do recall during the memorial services Joe would sit underneath the shade tree on the very far left side closest to the stands. That’s where they agreed to put the bench.”

In the future, the city’s new fire department/public works building may be named after him as well, the mayor said, which would be appropriate.