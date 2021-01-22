Silvis making plans to honor former mayor, the late Joe Terronez

SILVIS — Technically, it’s not a done deal quite yet. But really, its passing is just a formality at the next Silvis City Council Meeting, Feb. 2.
A bench will be built in honor of Joe Terronez, who died Jan. 2 at the age of 91. Terronez was the first Hispanic mayor in the state of Illinois when he was elected mayor of Silvis in 1989 after 26 years as an alderman.
The motion in the Committee of the Whole to place it on the agenda at the next meeting easily passed to spend about $1,200 for a bench and a commemorative plaque at Hero Street Memorial Park in Terronez’s honor.
There was a discussion where to put the bench.
“Some of the discussion was putting it up on the top where the grotto was," Mayor Matt Carter said. “I chimed in and said, 'I do recall during the memorial services Joe would sit underneath the shade tree on the very far left side closest to the stands. That’s where they agreed to put the bench.”
In the future, the city’s new fire department/public works building may be named after him as well, the mayor said, which would be appropriate.
“I don't know if we’ve contacted the family, but I've made a proposal to name in honor of Joe Terronez, the new municipal and fire station," he said.
“The reason again, is it’s in TIF 1, (Tax Increment Financing District 1) the first TIF that was created."
And Carter notes, that Terronez's administration was the originator of Silvis using TIFs.
“The TIFs again, which has been our ace in the hole when it comes to development, started 25 years ago, and it started on TIF 1, and that was under his watch,” Carter said. “That’s just one example.
“He was instrumental in fighting for and creating that park,” Carter added of Hero Street, where the bench will be placed. “He was instrumental in the fight to pave that street, which used to be mud. That was the last street to get sewer and water, and he fought for that as well.”
While it was a quick meeting Tuesday at Silvis City Hall, the council did take some other significant action.
Among the action taken Tuesday was approving:
- The renewal of its contract with QCGIS (Quad-Cities Geographic Information Systems) for mapping of city of Silvis utilities at a cost of $1,000 per month.
“We have been working with QCGIS services to create an electronic mapping of our city utilities,” Jim Grafton, city Administrator and public works director, said. “We’ve got maps from when the city was built until current (times) and by getting it on an electronic version we can preserve that information and make it user friendly for (public works) in the field.”
- Relief of a water bill for Illini Towers for $2,568.15. There was a water main break next to Illini Towers high rise, which caused a tremendous amount of water to flow through its water meter, Grafton explained. This money pays for the amount over what the bill would have been normally.
- Approved repairs for the 2009 Ford Expedition formerly used by the fire department as a command vehicle at a cost of $4,966. The money will result in the Expedition getting a new engine.
“The fire department got a new truck and instead of basically junking the Expedition, we are just going to invest $5,000 and get several more years out of it without having to buy a new one,” Grafton said.
- Rescinded a previous ordinance approving and authorizing the execution of a tax increment financing (TIF) district redevelopment agreement between Strictly Southern ownership on behalf of Orange Blossom Quilting.
The property owner changed the terms of the agreement, Grafton explained and the developer (William Strickland, the owner of Strictly Southern which was purchasing the property on First Avenue for his wife, Laura Strickland) and (the current) property owner were not able to reach terms on the sale of the building on that site. “We will find her another place in town (for the business),” Grafton said.
- Approved the purchase of 2,500 flags at a cost not to exceed $3,000 for Hero Street. The flags are to be displayed in Hero Street Memorial Park for 9/11, Grafton said.
- Allowed some business assistance grants be paid from the general fund. In all, there were 24 grants at $3,000 each. “We took the majority of it from TIFs, those that were eligible and those that didn’t have eligible costs we pulled it from the General Fund,” Grafton said.
The grants are mostly for small businesses such as bars and restaurants in Silvis. “They went in the mail (Wednesday),” Grafton said.
- Repaid Hy-Vee in Silvis $23,994.50 for an overpayment of its water bill. The original bill had an error in it.