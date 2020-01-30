Silvis mayor touts city's many accomplishments in State of Silvis address

After about a 17-minute presentation to the East Moline-Silvis Rotary Club Thursday, Silvis Mayor Matt Carter was almost embarrassed because there was so much good news regarding his city.

Slide after slide in his State of Silvis presentation pointed out how the city is headed in the right direction.

The city might even add a dog park this year, he told the audience.

“Like I’ve said before, I never feel comfortable talking about our successes,” Carter said afterward. “I would just rather put our nose to the grindstone and keep leaning and forging forward."

It’s no secret Silvis is on a good run. The direction of Carter’s talk was easily tipped off when he said he feels “blessed" to be its mayor.

His talk ended with his projection of “continued steady growth” for the city this year along 1st Avenue and Avenue of the Cities, along with “the expectation that our revenues will overtake any of our expenditures for 2020.”

He even said there could be five more new businesses coming as this year progresses.