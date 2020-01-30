Silvis mayor touts city's many accomplishments in State of Silvis address

After about a 17-minute presentation to the East Moline-Silvis Rotary Club Thursday, Silvis Mayor Matt Carter was almost embarrassed because there was so much good news regarding his city.
Slide after slide in his State of Silvis presentation pointed out how the city is headed in the right direction.
The city might even add a dog park this year, he told the audience.
“Like I’ve said before, I never feel comfortable talking about our successes,” Carter said afterward. “I would just rather put our nose to the grindstone and keep leaning and forging forward."
It’s no secret Silvis is on a good run. The direction of Carter’s talk was easily tipped off when he said he feels “blessed" to be its mayor.
His talk ended with his projection of “continued steady growth” for the city this year along 1st Avenue and Avenue of the Cities, along with “the expectation that our revenues will overtake any of our expenditures for 2020.”
He even said there could be five more new businesses coming as this year progresses.
“We aren’t ready to announce them yet, but things are looking very bright,” Carter said.
Carter may not like to brag, but the presentation prepared for him by others did it for him.
Amid many facts and figures shared were the following “success stories," as he called them:
- A more than $2 million investment by the Weber Auto Group along 1st Avenue at the western edge of the city.
- Improvements made by Brian Weber, owner of the auto business, at the outset of Illinois 92 along 1st Avenue at the other end of town, where he has a large service station.
“Believe it or not, 15 years ago, I told people, ‘First Avenue is a gold mine,'" Carter said. “The traffic count, at least 12,000 cars a day go down 1st Avenue,” he said. “And about the same equal amount going down Avenue of the Cities.”
• Twenty-four new residential homes since 2018.
• Earning an additional $100,000 in interest by grouping 36 bank accounts into what is referred to as a sweep account. The accounts formerly earned about $25,000 to $35,000 in interest.
• Planned work on $2 million in self-funded improvements for a new well and a public works/fire station.
The city is reducing costs, too, Carter said, pointing to the solar project at the new police station, which is expected to save approximately 21% in energy costs for the police department. The project is being financed by a private firm and won’t cost Silvis a dollar, Carter said.
Also, changing of auditors after 41 years will save the city $8,000 this year.
Other highlights included:
• Increasing the pension fund for police and fire by 8.42%, including $176,000 in dividends.
• Making investments such as a new fire truck. About $290,000 of its $640,000 cost will be covered by tax-increment financing funds, and the remainder will be covered by state loans at 1.89% interest rates.
A former Silvis firefighter himself, Carter called the Silvis firefighting equipment “the best" in the Quad-Cities.
• Adding 20 acres to Phipps Prairie Park, which also got a $97,000 grant for trail development.
Carter noted the city is rebranding with its new logo, which features a golf tee and ball and a locomotive spewing out eight stars to represent the eight Silvis men who lived on Hero Street and gave their lives for their country.
A strip along the lower part of the logo proclaims “Home of Heroes and Champions” in reference to Hero Street and the John Deere Classic golf tournament, which is played at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
At the close of the afternoon, Carter did admit he’s proud.
“It does feel good,” he said. “I am unbelievably proud of our entire group.”