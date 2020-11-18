 Skip to main content
Silvis municipal offices closed due to COVID-19
topical

The Silvis golf ball water tower.

It was a relatively quick Silvis City Council meeting Tuesday with only two items essentially on the agenda.

Both passed by 8-0 votes.

Emergency repairs to 10th Street were approved at a cost of $8,640. The repairs are necessary Jim Grafton, city administrator, said because of a major water main break buckled the street.

Also approved was an audit for the Fiscal Year ending April 30, 2020 by that was done by Lauterbach & Amen.

City clerk Jim Nelson also announced that due to COVID-19 outbreak, the Silvis City Hall offices are essentially closed for in person transactions for the time being. Transactions that need to be done through Silvis City Hall need to be done through the dropbox or online, Nelson said.

