Silvis officials and residents learn more about Apoyo Village low-income housing development

Sitting with his wife, Ashley, on Tuesday at Silvis City Hall, Nick Carlson, got his paperwork ready as he listened to Amy Clark, CEO of Greater Metropolitan Area Housing Authority of Rock Island County, talk about Apoyo Village.

Clark was at City Council chambers to explain to Silvis city leaders and residents the purpose behind the proposed low-income housing project.

The 24- to 26-unit would be located at 2001 5th St. and, if it moves forward in its current form, would have 13 one-bedroom apartments, 12 two-bedroom units and one three-bedroom unit.

The agency operates Pebble Creek Apartments in Silvis, Heartland Park Senior Living Community in Moline and Hometown Harbor in East Moline.

News of the project in late January came as a surprise to the Carlsons, other residents of the city and Silvis city leaders, most of whom explained they learned about the project from news reports instead of from the agency.

During the 90-minute meeting, Clark took heat on who would be housed in the complex, how it would be funded and would the city receive any tax revenue.

After submitting a number of Freedom of Information Act requests that showed letters of recommendation for the project came from the Illinois Department of Corrections and the SAFER Foundation, the Carlsons raised the question whether convicted criminals will be living in their neighborhood, and within 300 feet of George O. Barr Elementary School.

Clark told the room the tenants “have to pass a criminal background check, they can’t owe money to any landlord and they can’t have prior evictions or they can’t get in our program, and if they do get in our program and they break the law or they use drugs or they violate the peace and tranquility of the property, they get the boot. I don’t want those folks there, either. I have a vested interest in making sure this project is perfect and that the tenants are model citizens.”

Clark said that their targets were single moms and other people on their waiting list.

But Carlson countered, saying the State of Illinois in its letter of recommendation from the Department of Corrections, “states that you will be accepting people coming out of their institutions. By definition they have to have a criminal record. The second letter is from the Safer Foundation. The only thing they do is work with people with criminal records coming back into society.”

Clark said her agency had to follow Illinois law and the administration plan. A criminal record can’t be the sole basis for denying someone housing. She added they have to take an application from someone with a criminal record.

“We have to do that for the application,” she said. “That’s not the demographic that we’re trying to bring in.”

Convicted criminals have to be given the opportunity to apply, she said. While the agency will give convicted criminals the opportunity to apply, they will not have the right requirements to qualify for the housing because they won’t pass the background check.

“We have to give everyone an opportunity to apply,” Clark said, “but we’re not being dishonest.”

Carlson finished by telling Clark: “You did a bunch of stuff that you don’t have to do, but you did if for the application but you have to do it but you don’t really have to do it, to me in a nutshell you did what would give you the best opportunity to get the funding and I understand why you would do that. That is your role.”

City Administrator Nevada Lemke wondered if the city would receive tax revenue from the project.

Clark said that while her agency could take advantage of a tax exemption, it will not do that because that is not good for the community.

Councilwoman Kathryn Hall, 2nd Ward, said she was not happy about learning about the development through news reports instead of hearing about it from Clark and the agency ahead of time.

“It offended me,” Hall said, adding that it is just common sense to talk to the community about the development first.

Clark said the agency had the option of backing out if the community did not want the project.

“We will definitely take into consideration the concerns of the community and make sure that any development we do is in the best interest and has the greater good at heart,” she said.

Clark stressed in her statements that “this is not the housing projects of the 1950s and 1960s,” adding that low-income housing was developed wrong from the beginning.

“Those high concentrations of poverty, that’s not the way to effect the low-income community,” she said. “The best way is to take a small project, integrate it slowly, provide the services necessary for the individuals to be successful and do our best to move them along the housing continuum.”

Clark said she understood Silvis residents and its city leaders might be a little miffed about how they learned about the project. Before announcing anything, she said they needed to be sure they had a viable project before engaging in deeper dialogue. Saying anything before funding was secured would have been a waste of time.

Additionally, the company has not yet purchase the property.

“We didn’t have to be here tonight,” Clark said. “We chose to be here. We want to have this dialog. We want to understand their concerns. We’re literally, voluntarily trying to get to know the community and what it wants.”

The Carlsons said they understood what Clark and her company were trying to do, and they understood the need for low-income and subsidized housing as all the markets were tight.

But Nick Carlson spoke the words that the rest of the community and the city’s leaders expressed in one way or another during the meeting.

“What we expect is transparency,” he said.

