Silvis opts in on cannabis businesses -- for now

SILVIS — After further review, Silvis is opting "in" to the possibility of allowing a cannabis businesses in its city — for now.
By a 6-1 vote Tuesday, the Silvis City Council approved allowing the following cannabis businesses in the city — craft grower, cultivation center, dispensary, infuser, processor and transporting.
Illinois is legalizing recreational marijuana for adults on Jan. 1.
The passage came on the recommendation of the ordinance committee, which reworded a previously confusing ordinance.
“We are actually opting in,” city manager Jim Grafton said. “Our city can be considered for all of those activities.”
The purpose of a previous proposed ordinance dropped Tuesday was worded in a way that gave Silvis the chance to opt out or change its ordinances. But it can do that anyway, so the law was unnecessary.
The council also heard a first reading of a sales tax of 3% on the retail sale of cannabis in the city. It’s passage in January is considered a mere formality.
Mayor Matt Carter said after the meeting, there still could be additional changes.
“It concurred with the recommendation of the zoning committee that happened last night,” he said of the ordinance that passed. “I am comfortable with it. But it’s also something that can be changed at any time, too. So, if there’s an issue that comes up we can address it.”
Changes are likely, Grafton said. “We know that the laws are going to change after the first of the year,” he said of the state laws legalizing recreational marijuana. “It’s confusing for police, city council, everybody. I don’t think all the repercussions have been considered.”
The city council also learned that the city is receiving a $97,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for trails on Phipps Park, a 20-acre parcel that’s a nature park. “We are just going to expand the trail system,” said Grafton. “And we will have hard-surfaced or blacktopped trails."