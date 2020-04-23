You are the owner of this article.
Silvis passes budget, foreseeing few problems from COVID-19
Meg McLaughlin

SILVIS — The Silvis City Council passed its budget Tuesday for fiscal year 2020-2021 without any major changes because of the COVID-19 crisis. The fiscal year starts May 1.

The City Council did earmark $100,000 in the budget toward possible coronavirus related problems should the city fall short. That was done right before it finalized the budget at a committee meeting two weeks ago.

“We don’t anticipate any problems paying bills or most importantly paying our employees,” City Manager Jim Grafton said. The city had planned on putting the $100,000 in its restricted funds surplus. The city has five months of reserves it has built up over the years, Grafton said. “That’s why we have a reserve for rainy day events or unplanned events. This is a good example of it,” he said. “We are going to live by our program of not raising taxes, not borrowing money and not laying anybody off.”

No one is being laid off in the Silvis city government, including positions in its library staff, police, fire or public works departments.

Silvis is aided by having four major grocery stores it receives sales tax from, plus the five-month cushion it had already built up.

“We are just not anticipating a 30-40-50% reduction in revenues,” Grafton said. “We just don’t see it. We know that we are going to lose maybe $10 or $15,000, maybe $20,000. It depends on how long this lasts, but that would be for our gaming tax. So we know we are going to lose revenues on that. But we’re OK; it’s not going to break us.”

The city council also passed ordinances to continue its home-buyers, facade and building repair programs as well as its residential redevelopment program.

Each passed by a 7-1 vote.

“These funds are already committed and set aside in our budget,” Grafton said. The facade and home-buyers each already have a likely participant, actually two in the facade program, Grafton said. “We are happy to see the reinvestment back in our city again.”

The city also recently learned that Republic Garbage Service will schedule its city wide pickup for the week of May 11.

