Silvis passes budget, foreseeing few problems from COVID-19

SILVIS — The Silvis City Council passed its budget Tuesday for fiscal year 2020-2021 without any major changes because of the COVID-19 crisis. The fiscal year starts May 1.

The City Council did earmark $100,000 in the budget toward possible coronavirus related problems should the city fall short. That was done right before it finalized the budget at a committee meeting two weeks ago.

“We don’t anticipate any problems paying bills or most importantly paying our employees,” City Manager Jim Grafton said. The city had planned on putting the $100,000 in its restricted funds surplus. The city has five months of reserves it has built up over the years, Grafton said. “That’s why we have a reserve for rainy day events or unplanned events. This is a good example of it,” he said. “We are going to live by our program of not raising taxes, not borrowing money and not laying anybody off.”

No one is being laid off in the Silvis city government, including positions in its library staff, police, fire or public works departments.

Silvis is aided by having four major grocery stores it receives sales tax from, plus the five-month cushion it had already built up.