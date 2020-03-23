Silvis plans new multi-use path

SILVIS – Silvis city clerk Jim Nelson planned on holding last week’s city council meeting with a remote conference call.

It was allowed under emergency provisions of the Open Meetings Act because of the dangers of spreading the cononavirus.

It turned out he didn’t need to, as Silvis had a quorum with six council members showing up. Two did not and the one that called in hit the host button, which meant when Nelson, who was the host, called in he kept getting a busy signal. So he could not call in and host anyway.

But none of it was needed last March 18 anyway since Silvis had a quorum. Silvis might try to have a remote conference call meeting again – if needed – at its next meeting. By a quirk in the calendar the first Tuesday in April is April 7 when the meeting will be held.

At last week’s meeting, the council did unanimously approve spending no more than $100,000 on two police cars, and approved spending $52,600 for IMEG to design the multi-use path connecting its portion of the Illinois Grand Trail that runs along Crosstown Avenue, and will connect from 10th Street to Avenue of the Cities.

Crosstown Avenue in Silvis is 30th Avenue in East Moline and 12th Avenue in Moline.