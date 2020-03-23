Silvis plans new multi-use path

SILVIS – Silvis city clerk Jim Nelson planned on holding last week’s city council meeting with a remote conference call.
It was allowed under emergency provisions of the Open Meetings Act because of the dangers of spreading the cononavirus.
It turned out he didn’t need to, as Silvis had a quorum with six council members showing up. Two did not and the one that called in hit the host button, which meant when Nelson, who was the host, called in he kept getting a busy signal. So he could not call in and host anyway.
But none of it was needed last March 18 anyway since Silvis had a quorum. Silvis might try to have a remote conference call meeting again – if needed – at its next meeting. By a quirk in the calendar the first Tuesday in April is April 7 when the meeting will be held.
At last week’s meeting, the council did unanimously approve spending no more than $100,000 on two police cars, and approved spending $52,600 for IMEG to design the multi-use path connecting its portion of the Illinois Grand Trail that runs along Crosstown Avenue, and will connect from 10th Street to Avenue of the Cities.
Crosstown Avenue in Silvis is 30th Avenue in East Moline and 12th Avenue in Moline.
“The one on 30th is the Grand Illinois Trail,” Grafton said. “This is the connector between Grand Illinois Trail and Avenue of the Cities.”
The path will benefit Silvis in other ways and is mostly paid for by a state grant. Silvis must submit a design proposal, however, that it pays for itself.
“We’ve got the school (Bowlesburg Elementary), Deere Valley Apartments and the fire station is there,” Grafton said. “ It’s near the hospital, it’s just the walkability.
“As we grow residential, people need to be able to able to walk off the roadway, which is obviously safer than walking in the road or walking on the edge of the road. So this is a separated trail or path.”
There will be a need for some drainage work along that area, Grafton said. The path will be along the west side of the road and be an 8-foot wide path.
The money will go to IMEG to plan and design the project.
Also approved were two squad cars, with the total price not to exceed $100,000.
The cars are hybrid brand Ford Explorers, which normally cost about $37,000, Grafton said. Plus the cost of police equipment including lights and radios adds another approximately $14,000, he said. In addition, one of the cars will be the canine unit’s car.
“That requires some special interior work as well,” Grafton said. “That’s why the budget is not to exceed $100,000.”
The city council also approved a new well to go on the corner of Hospital Road and Illini Drive.
“So that’s going to add another water supply to our city,” Grafton said. “Hopefully, we can have that up and running by this fall.”
He was not as optimistic about the multi-use path, projecting it to be completed in 2021 while noting some construction projects, as he understands it, are already projecting delays due to the coronavirus.
