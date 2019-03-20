CHRISTINE HICKS
WHAT WE KNOW: The Silvis City Council on Tuesday approved allowing Silvis police officers to work overtime to assist East Moline officers during special events held in the area known as the "Rust Belt." The council also approved engaging the accounting firm of Lauterbach and Amen, LLP, to conduct the city’s auditing.
WHAT HAPPENED: The council tabled a motion to send an ordinance limiting the number of video gaming establishments to the April 3 regular council meeting, citing the need for more information clarifying whether such an ordinance is even needed given they are tied to liquor licenses.
WHAT’S NEXT: In anticipation of the new accounting firm taking over the city’s audit, the council approved sending to the next regular council meeting the writing off utility bill adjustments and noncollectable bills as well as switching from a quarterly billing cycle to monthly billing for water/sewer/garbage services. City Administrator Jim Grafton stated there was no additional administrative costs in doing so and would actually provide better communication between the city and residents.