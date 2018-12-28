The officer involved in a shooting Monday in Silvis has been identified as John VanHyning, an officer with more than nine years of service.
VanHyning has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the Silvis Police Department.
He was doing holiday traffic enforcement at 9:34 p.m. and tried to pull a car over in the 900 block of 1st Avenue, in the north alley. The vehicle fled, and the officer at some point fired his gun. The driver, who was shot in the leg, took off, according to the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force.
The driver was later identified as Devin Michael Lovgren, 24, of Davenport. He was stopped after his car crashed in Colona, Illinois. He was treated and released and appeared in federal court in Davenport Wednesday on an outstanding federal warrant.
The task force is investigating. Silvis Police Department is conducting a separate review of the incident, as is department policy. Its officers do not use body cameras or squad video.
The state's attorney will decide about possible criminal charges once the task force finishes its investigation. On Monday, investigators canvassed the neighborhood, conducted witness interviews, collecting evidence and reviewing videos and radio traffic.
The task force asks anyone with an information to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips App.