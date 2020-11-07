Silvis signs development agreements with three new businesses

The Farmers’ Market will be located across the street from Anchor Lumber on about the 1500 block of 1st Avenue.

11th Hour Restaurant

The 11th Hour Restaurant, formerly Chiefs and the Pauper’s Den at Crosstown Avenue and 18th Street, will be extensively remodeled, possibly by this summer.

Godfather's Pizza

Godfather's Pizza, the longtime former East Moline eatery, is moving to the strip mall next to Silvis Nails on Avenue of the Cities. The complex includes Silvis Nails, Ray’s Barber Shop and The Egg Parlor. It will be the fourth tenant in the building and will fill it.

Godfathers is receiving a $50,000 interest-free loan from Silvis for five years and the city will assist the business with its rent for three years.

“I think it's a great deal,” Grafton said. “His lease expired in East Moline. He wanted to do something new and he had his eye on that site. We have been talking to Andy Furman, the owner, for more than a year. He was able to come to terms with the landlord. He is excited to come up with a new floor plan, and he will have a drive-up, which he didn’t have before. We are pretty excited about it.”

