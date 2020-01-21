Silvis soon to have new look at its entrance from West on First Avenue

Grafton has no trouble defending it.

“It would be in line with other developments we have done throughout the city that have proven to be successful,” he said. “Whether it’s housing development or commercial development, it’s worked for us in the past. And we are going to continue on that path because we all win.”

In terms of tax revenue, Grafton said not a lot of money will be generated with the retail from Weber’s super center. “But what we are doing is bringing in new business to the community,” he said. “They may stop across the street at Porkies, or visit one of the other restaurants.”

Besides, Weber said the family plans on sticking around.

“We are in it for the long haul, for generations to come,” he said.

He said the incentives help, as does the city’s helping hand.

“Anything helps,” Weber said. “The city has worked just great with us as a team throughout the years, trying to fix up the older properties in town and cleaning up everything, The city has been a great partner.”