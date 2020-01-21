Silvis soon to have new look at its entrance from West on First Avenue

SILVIS — Entering the Silvis downtown area from the west used to be no big deal.
Other than the uniquely titled Porkies Restaurant on the north side to greet you and a few other businesses, it was just the beginning of a long First Avenue that soon led to Hero Street and its memorial.
Porkies was across the street from a used car lot, a rental storage area and the railroad. All in all, it was pretty nondescript.
But that’s all about to change by midsummer.
By then the Weber Auto Group, which owns that used car lot all the way down to 3rd Street, will have put up its approximately 18,000-square-foot, $2-million super center featuring a 22-bay service department offering repair, maintenance and a body shop for all types of vehicles.
With the tall black beams already rising on the spacious property at 101 1st Ave., it’s clear what this will do for Silvis.
“It changes the entire look of our city coming from the west,” Jim Grafton, city administrator, said. “It has definitely changed the profile, the landscape of our downtown.”
Brian Weber, 33, came to the Quad-Cities from Mediapolis 13 years ago to work in other auto dealerships. He came to the corner of Silvis seven years ago to open a used-car business with his dad, Dan, and brother, Jason.
“I agree, it will look a lot nicer,” Brian Weber said recently. “We are proud of what we have done in Silvis. We have at least 2-2½ city blocks we have cleaned up there over the last few years. Another year from now we will be complete.”
By that time, Weber will have added not just the super center to the 2½-block area but an addition attached to its west end featuring a showroom and offices. Plus it will have renovated the lot that will have room for 250 previously owned cars that the Weber Auto Group is selling.
And within two years, he will either place a business in the old Ice Cream Palace or demolish it.
Weber came to Silvis after attending Black Hawk College and Western Illinois University.
He found the small town a good fit.
“I decided to start my own business when I found the city of Silvis, a nice community, a small community, more family-oriented,” he said.
Success has helped lead to the expansion. Silvis has helped by offering incentives through a 23-year TIF (Tax Increment Financing district).
“We helped him with property acquisition (of the Ice Cream Palace building) and demolition (of a house),” Grafton said. As for the incentives via the TIF, they require Weber to pay his property taxes, then be reimbursed 80% of the increment generated.
Grafton has no trouble defending it.
“It would be in line with other developments we have done throughout the city that have proven to be successful,” he said. “Whether it’s housing development or commercial development, it’s worked for us in the past. And we are going to continue on that path because we all win.”
In terms of tax revenue, Grafton said not a lot of money will be generated with the retail from Weber’s super center. “But what we are doing is bringing in new business to the community,” he said. “They may stop across the street at Porkies, or visit one of the other restaurants.”
Besides, Weber said the family plans on sticking around.
“We are in it for the long haul, for generations to come,” he said.
He said the incentives help, as does the city’s helping hand.
“Anything helps,” Weber said. “The city has worked just great with us as a team throughout the years, trying to fix up the older properties in town and cleaning up everything, The city has been a great partner.”
Weber’s pride shows as talks about the state of the art alignment areas, heated floors, the air conditioned shop area and 25-foot walls that will allow his mechanics to work on tall trucks and commercial vans. He also touts the lounge and office areas.
“We will be able to work on any vehicle of any kind,” he said before adding about the building, “It’s going to be a big one.”
Even without tremendous tax revenue imminent, Grafton definitely believes it’s a win, and not just in terms of giving Silvis a better appearance.
“It’s bringing new traffic to our area,” he said.
The entire project is to be finished a year from now, Weber said. He clearly is looking forward to it.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun.”