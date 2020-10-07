Silvis takes action on water bill relief

SILVIS — The Silvis City Council voted unanimously for relief on three water bills to highlight Tuesday’s meeting. It also voted not to exceed $110,000 to purchase a used street sweeper.
The relief on the water bills were for:
- A residence on 1630-13th Street for $123.41.
- The Plaza Hotel on 1320-1st Ave. for $322.79.
- George O’Barr School for $4,101 due to a faulty water softener.
“We have to pay the sewer, then we are relieving the water portion of it because we produce the water,” explained Jim Grafton, city administrator. “It’s not the whole portion of the bill, it’s just the water portion.”
The council also passed ordinances amending the city clerk’s compensation, which did not change. Another involved the city collector’s compensation. The city is required to do that every four years. The latter’s resulted in a 1.5% increase.
