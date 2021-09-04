Silvis to hold 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at fire station on Saturday

The City of Silvis will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and to honor the victims, their families and first responders.
The event will take place at 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the Silvis Fire Station, 2010 10th St., Silvis.
The event will include a Bell Ceremony and a wreath presentation to pay tribute to the fallen firefighters, police officers and other first responders who died serving their country and to honor those who continue to serve today.
A total of 415 first responders died on that day: 343 firefighters and 72 police officers. Many who survived suffer from ongoing health issues related to the dust, debris and toxins in the air surrounding the areas of that attacks.
Guest speakers will be Illinois State Senator Neil Anderson, a Moline firefighter and paramedic, and retired Illinois State Police Capt. Dan Roach.
Anderson is the state senator for the 36th District. He has served in the Illinois State Senate since 2015.
Roach and his wife, Tammy, are the founders and operators of Cornerstone Retreat Center for First Responders in Orion, Ill. The nonprofit facility provides emotional health support and well-being for first responders and their families. They provide peer support, spiritual direction and emotional health education. They are currently developing their 40-acre retreat center in Orion as a park and retreat center exclusively for first responders and their families.