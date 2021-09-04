 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silvis to hold 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at fire station on Saturday
0 Comments
topical

Silvis to hold 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at fire station on Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

The City of Silvis will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and to honor the victims, their families and first responders.

The event will take place at 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the Silvis Fire Station, 2010 10th St., Silvis.

The event will include a Bell Ceremony and a wreath presentation to pay tribute to the fallen firefighters, police officers and other first responders who died serving their country and to honor those who continue to serve today.

A total of 415 first responders died on that day: 343 firefighters and 72 police officers. Many who survived suffer from ongoing health issues related to the dust, debris and toxins in the air surrounding the areas of that attacks.

Guest speakers will be Illinois State Senator Neil Anderson, a Moline firefighter and paramedic, and retired Illinois State Police Capt. Dan Roach.

Anderson is the state senator for the 36th District. He has served in the Illinois State Senate since 2015.

Roach and his wife, Tammy, are the founders and operators of Cornerstone Retreat Center for First Responders in Orion, Ill. The nonprofit facility provides emotional health support and well-being for first responders and their families. They provide peer support, spiritual direction and emotional health education. They are currently developing their 40-acre retreat center in Orion as a park and retreat center exclusively for first responders and their families.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Shortage of veterinarians and more pets a sign of pandemic

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City of LeClaire paid $222,373 to email scammers posing as vendors
Local News

City of LeClaire paid $222,373 to email scammers posing as vendors

  • Updated

Scammers posing as three legitimate vendors emailed the City of LeClaire, requesting the city use a different bank account for payments. From November to February, $222,373 in LeClaire city funds were directed to scammers' accounts. More than half was recovered, but the city is still out $102,000.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News