Silvis to offer text messaging service for residents to report issues

Reporting issues to city staff in Silvis just got easier for residents. 

The city of Silvis is offering residents to report issues through a text messaging service known as TextMyGov. Residents can report an issue and attach pictures to their request without having to call City Hall. 

The text messaging service allows for 24/7 assistance. 

Residents can text the word "Hi" to 309-865-5550 to set-up the automatic process. Issues that can be reported through the new service are potholes, trash, street light, sign, plow or yard waste. 

The text messaging service uses smart texting technology to provide automated responses and should not be used for reporting emergencies. 

