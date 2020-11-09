Silvis trying to help small businesses with BIG grant

Silvis is trying to help its bars and restaurants and other eligible businesses apply for BIG grants offered by the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity. The Business Interruption Grant is for businesses adversely affected by COVID-19 state restrictions.

Businesses are eligible for $5,000-$150,000 in grant money.

“We are working with the DECO," explained city manager Jim Grafton. “An employee of DECO works out of our office here. He’s helping us help businesses apply for what’s called the BIG grant.

“We have been working with the bar owners and other businesses to try and help them with the application process.”

City clerk Jim Nelson, along with Grafton and the DECO employee Adrian Madunic help people fill out the paperwork and answer questions.

“If they need help filling it out, we can truly help them,” Nelson said, noting it might be wisest for a business to use its accountant. They need their accounting forms from the last two years, he added, later noting only $180 million remained in the fund.

According to the Illinois Department of Commerce website, the BIG program is a $636 million program developed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly to provide economic relief for small businesses hardest hit by COVID-19. It leverages money from the CARES Act to help offset COVID-19 related losses.

