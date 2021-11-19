Silvis water supply under pressure as population has grown

Silvis is under pressure to make changes to its water infrastructure.

City officials say the city’s current well water system is working overtime, and an interconnect line from East Moline to supply water for hill top residents doesn’t have enough pressure for long term use.

If there was a major fire, for example, Silvis would have to kick in its back-up water because the current system can’t supply the water to fight a fire and serve residents.

"If we ever have a water main break, we have a fire, we're at capacity," said Joe Rockwell. "We can't get enough water in so people would be running out of water. We've got hospitals...we've got all old folks homes, schools, that can't do that."

Rockwell said if there was an emergency, Silvis does have back-up well water stored in its tower, so south Silvis residents would have enough water, but would be on a boil order as the city switched sources.

Silvis is the fastest growing of the Illinois Quad-Cities, adding more than 500 residents in the last decade for a 7% growth rate.