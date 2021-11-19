Silvis water supply under pressure as population has grown

Silvis is under pressure to make changes to its water infrastructure.
City officials say the city’s current well water system is working overtime, and an interconnect line from East Moline to supply water for hill top residents doesn’t have enough pressure for long term use.
If there was a major fire, for example, Silvis would have to kick in its back-up water because the current system can’t supply the water to fight a fire and serve residents.
"If we ever have a water main break, we have a fire, we're at capacity," said Joe Rockwell. "We can't get enough water in so people would be running out of water. We've got hospitals...we've got all old folks homes, schools, that can't do that."
Rockwell said if there was an emergency, Silvis does have back-up well water stored in its tower, so south Silvis residents would have enough water, but would be on a boil order as the city switched sources.
Silvis is the fastest growing of the Illinois Quad-Cities, adding more than 500 residents in the last decade for a 7% growth rate.
The water system, however, needs changes in order to keep up. Silvis runs on wells. In June, the city turned on an interconnect with East Moline to supply water when one of its high service pumps was being serviced and Silvis was waiting for a new well to be permitted, City Administrator Nevada Lemke said.
In the meantime, Rural Illinois Water, an organization that provides support for smaller cities on their water systems, helped Silvis evaluate its system, and found with increased development, Silvis' wells would need to be run many more hours than the city was comfortable with.
If wells run too long, they don't have time to fill the reservoir with water before it starts pumping again, said Joe Rockwell, head of Silvis' water and sewer department. And that could compromise the system.
"You get to a point when you can't get enough water to replenish the well. So if you're drawing all that water, and not enough water's coming in, that's what causes the pump to burn up," Rockwell said.
And since East Moline supplies its water from surface water, not ground water, it has to be treated differently and separately from the Silvis well water, Rockwell added. That means that Silvis couldn't combine the two water sources in a treatment tower to provide the pressure both cities need.
David Smith, Silvis’ Fourth Ward alderman told council members at a committee meeting in September that his neighborhood has been facing challenges doing laundry, dishes, and showering adequately with low water pressure. Smith said it sometimes took him four hours to do a load of dishes, and one weekend day, he couldn’t turn the shower on.
Silvis city council members have approved several phases of engineering and design from IMEG, a Rock Island-based engineering consulting company, that would draw up solutions aiming to alleviate those problems.
To alleviate tower water pressure concerns from East Moline and Silvis in the immediate future, Silvis city council members approved no more than $62,000 for IMEG to engineer and design a new transmission line to supply water from East Moline to south Silvis. IMEG will present the construction designs and cost of building in the coming weeks, Loren Rains, senior engineer at IMEG said.
City council members also voted earlier this year to approve IMEG to complete an overall analysis of the water system in the southern half of Silvis above the hill for a contract of up to $28,000. Rains said the analysis would determine what the water supply of Silvis is, what needs to be improved to meet EPA requirements and then compare the costs and benefits to permanently purchasing water from East Moline.
East Moline also asked Silvis to install a meter between the current East Moline and Silvis interconnect to measure the units of water Silvis is drawing on its current transmission line, which Silvis council members approved IMEG to begin to study. That contract was up to $2,000.
Silvis city council members, however, will decide on the long-term solution to accommodate growth once the engineering analyses on the city's water systems return.
"There's only so much water that's in the ground," Rockwell said. "And we've grown so much up there. We just haven't kept up with it."