Silvis will add millions to tax roll as development deals expire

Now, instead of the city putting that increase in property taxes solely back into development incentives, it’ll be distributed between public entities, including the Silvis school district, United Township, the county, Black Hawk Community College, and Metro mass transit, Lemke said.

TIF funds can go toward eligible expenses, including reimbursements to developers. For TIF District 4, $5.4 million went to private redevelopment projects over the life of the TIF. According to the report, that includes $2.4 million to Gary Hodge, Inc., $1.44 million for Glen Ridge Farms, and about $977,000 for Glen Ridge West.

Funds could also be used to allow taxing authorities to recoup some lost revenue from the TIF. Out of District 4, about $3.965 million was paid to East Moline School District and United Township High School.

Together, the two districts that expire at the end of the year total 0.97 square miles. That’s a little less than a quarter of Silvis’ total 4.28 square miles. The next TIF district to expire is in 2025.

United Township High School Superintendent Jay Morrow said the district will “certainly benefit financially from the expiration of the two TIF districts.”