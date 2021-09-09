Silvis will add millions to tax roll as development deals expire

Silvis will add millions of dollars to its tax roll this year after development deals involving home builders and Deere Run Golf Course are set to expire.
The city is letting expire two tax increment finance districts — TIF district 4 and TIF district 5 — on the north end of Silvis. District 4, especially, includes several housing developments that raised the tax assessed value (EAV) by more than 35 times, from about $313,000 in 1997 (about $532,000 in today's money) when the TIF district was established, to $11.67 million in fiscal 2020, according to a City of Silvis report to the Illinois Comptroller.
Taxes on the increased value of the land previously went into a fund used for development incentives within the borders of the TIF district, like TIF-eligible reimbursements for developers building streets and sewers.
Now, that difference in value will go toward public entities in Silvis.
Tax Increment Financing is a public investment strategy that incentivizes development in areas that are run down, empty, or otherwise has room for more businesses, homes or other development.
For Silvis, which currently has nine TIF districts, property taxes coming into the schools and county coffers from the land is frozen at a pre-TIF district rate, and any taxes collected on the increase in valuation of the property in a TIF district because of development is rerouted toward projects and development incentives in that same district.
TIF districts aren't without controversy. According to Bloomberg CityLab, critics of TIF districts say if not managed correctly, TIF money can serve as a handout to a developer that doesn't bring much back to cities or would've been developed anyway even without a TIF district.
City officials point to development in the TIF districts as a reason for Silvis’ growth. In the past 20 years, Silvis grew 9.7%, gaining 710 people to reach a population of 8,003. That’s in contrast to the major Illinois Quad-Cities metropolitans, Rock Island and Moline, which each saw population losses in the past 10 and 20 years.
Silvis collected $1.17 million in increment property taxes in fiscal 2020 from TIF District 4, the one with significant housing developments. Over the 23-year life of the district, the TIF collected $15.98 million for development incentives.
TIF District 5 saw a slower increase in property valuation. The district, named for the construction of Deere Run Golf Course, which began in 1997 and hosted its first PGA tour in 2000, was valued at $315,667 in 1997 and now its taxable value sits at $2 million. According to the Silvis report, the district brought in $181,430 in fiscal 2020 and $4.64 million to the fund over the life of the TIF. Lemke said the district will have a smaller impact because golf tourism doesn't affect property taxes and no new major developments were constructed since Deere Run was built.
Now, instead of the city putting that increase in property taxes solely back into development incentives, it’ll be distributed between public entities, including the Silvis school district, United Township, the county, Black Hawk Community College, and Metro mass transit, Lemke said.
TIF funds can go toward eligible expenses, including reimbursements to developers. For TIF District 4, $5.4 million went to private redevelopment projects over the life of the TIF. According to the report, that includes $2.4 million to Gary Hodge, Inc., $1.44 million for Glen Ridge Farms, and about $977,000 for Glen Ridge West.
Funds could also be used to allow taxing authorities to recoup some lost revenue from the TIF. Out of District 4, about $3.965 million was paid to East Moline School District and United Township High School.
Together, the two districts that expire at the end of the year total 0.97 square miles. That’s a little less than a quarter of Silvis’ total 4.28 square miles. The next TIF district to expire is in 2025.
United Township High School Superintendent Jay Morrow said the district will “certainly benefit financially from the expiration of the two TIF districts.”
“Both of these TIF districts have been successful, in terms of increasing the property values," Morrow wrote in an email. "The ultimate, unanswered question, as always with TIF is that would the project have happened if it were not for the TIF? This is generally referred to as the "but for" rule. No one can answer that, but the TIF districts will soon expire and two, nice developments have occurred within the confines of our school district.”