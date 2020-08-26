Simpson named Gilberto Castañeda Scholar

Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities (MCCQC) has announced its pastoral intern Jeff/Lisa Simpson has been named a 2020 Gilberto Castaneda Scholar at Chicago Theological Seminary.
The award is presented in recognition of Simpson's leadership in the openly gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender student community at Chicago Theological Seminary and in recognition of the ways in which Simpson embodies the vision, mission and commitments of CTS and of the LGBTQ Religious Studies Center.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Simpson will be formally honored at the Castañeda Lecture & Award Ceremony on May 6, 2021, in Chicago. Simpson has received a $1,500 scholarship.
The scholarship was established in 1994 in memory of Gilberto Castañeda, the adopted son of Dr. Theodore Jennings and the Rev. Ronna Case. Castañeda first met Case in California, where she developed mission congregations among undocumented workers from Mexico.
Castañeda not only became a member but also a leader in the new congregations of young people being established by Case. He learned to play the guitar and, over the next five years, brought his gifts of music and ministry to Metropolitan Community Churches and Methodist congregations in both Chicago and Atlanta.
In 1994, at the age of 29, he died of complications because of AIDS.
Simpson is a senior at CTS pursuing a master of divinity degree, and will graduate in May of 2021. Simpson recently completed a pastoral internship at MCCQC and will complete a clinical pastoral internship at Edwards Congregational Church, Davenport, this fall.
Simpson, a Davenport native, is a graduate of Davenport Central High School, and earned bachelor's and master's degree from St. Ambrose University.
Before attending seminary, Simpson has been an outspoken advocate, and was president of QC Pride, Inc. 2008-2014, leading a team of volunteers to organize the annual QC Pridefest.
Simpson also worked in the Chicago area with agencies focused upon dismantling systemic injustice.
Simpson plans to be ordained in the Universal Fellowship of Metropolitan Community Churches.
