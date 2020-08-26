Simpson, of Davenport, named Gilberto Castañeda Scholar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities (MCCQC) has announced its pastoral intern Jeff/Lisa Simpson has been named a 2020 Gilberto Castaneda Scholar at Chicago Theological Seminary.

The award is presented in recognition of Simpson's leadership in the openly gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender student community at Chicago Theological Seminary and in recognition of the ways in which Simpson embodies the vision, mission and commitments of CTS and of the LGBTQ Religious Studies Center.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Simpson will be formally honored at the Castañeda Lecture & Award Ceremony on May 6, 2021, in Chicago, and has received a $1,500 scholarship.

The scholarship was established in 1994 in memory of Gilberto Castañeda, the adopted son of Dr. Theodore Jennings and the Rev. Ronna Case. Castañeda first met Case in California, where she developed mission congregations among undocumented workers from Mexico.