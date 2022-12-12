Single mom with seizures 'trying to survive', asking for pantry cabinet

Chronic pain and not enough kitchen storage are making it extra difficult to unpack a place that's meant to feel like home.
Danielle Monkus lives in a duplex in Moline with her 13-year-old daughter, Aalina, and their five cats. Monkus suffers from seizures, which have resulted in nerve damage and chronic pain.
Even on the days she feels good, she can't finish unpacking her new apartment, because her kitchen lacks storage space.
"Everything is kind of at a standstill, because I don't have any storage," Monkus said.
She felt fortunate to find a small hutch stored in her apartment's garage, which she uses to store food. Next to it is her kitchen table, which contains unpacked boxes and food items that won't fit in the hutch.
She would use her basement for more storage, but she doesn't trust the family's pets to stay out of food and kitchenware.
People are also reading…
Diana Anghel, of Transitions Mental Health Services, nominated Monkus for the Quad-City Times Wish List, saying kitchen shelves would eliminate a stressor and help the little family get settled.
Anghel has worked with Monkus for years, she said, helping her navigate resources related to disability while helping her strengthen coping skills to manage the related struggles.
"Danielle is such a bright personality and so freaking resilient," Anghel said. "... the amazing strength this woman has shown is always far more than I could imagine any other person could handle."
She has asked for a pantry cabinet for Monkus, who was forced to relocate suddenly around the end of August, because her previous apartment was infested with black mold and had water leaks.
She tries to unpack a little each day, Monkus said, but she says her things ends up being moved from one place to another as she tries to make space for everything.
She regularly takes anti-seizure medication, she said, but she still has them every day.
"It's just trying to get through the everyday struggles, trying to make this work, trying to survive," Monkus said.