Sister Joan Lescinski named as St. Patrick Society Grand Parade Grand Marshal

The St. Patrick Society has chosen former St. Ambrose University President Sister Joan Lescinski as the Grand Marshal of the society's Grand Parade XXXVI.
According to a news release, Lescinski was chosen for her dedication to higher education and spiritual fulfillment, which has impacted many people. She retired from St. Ambrose University in August 2021, after 14 years in the position.
Grand Parade XXXVI will traverse both sides of the Mississippi River at 11:30 a.m. March 12, starting in Rock Island and ending in downtown Davenport.
Brooklyn Draisey
Lifestyles Reporter
