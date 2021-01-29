Sister Ludmilla Benda remembered: "This was her mission in life, to take care of the homeless."

Sister Ludmilla Benda, who for decades served the poor and homeless of the Quad-Cities, for a time with Father James Conroy and then on her own when Conroy passed away, died Wednesday at the age of 93.

Benda served for 73 years as a member of the Religious Sisters of Mercy. For more than 18 years she operated Father Conroy’s Vineyard of Hope at the corner of 4th Street and Pershing Avenue in Davenport.

Benda and her volunteers at the Vineyard served meals to the homeless and poor on Sundays, but it was also a place where people could take a shower and wash their clothes, and if they needed shoes or a coat, or socks or a blanket, Benda usually had something that would fit.

“She was a living saint,” former Davenport Mayor Bill Gluba said. “If everyone were like Sister Ludmilla we’d have a wonderful, wonderful world.

“Sister Ludmilla, Father James Conroy and Father Marvin Mottet, they devoted their whole lives to helping others,” Gluba said. “They practiced humility and poverty in accordance with their religious vows, but she was a brilliant woman.”