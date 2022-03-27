Sister Norma Pimentel named this year's Pacem in Terris recipient

Sister Norma Pimentel, Missionaries of Jesus, will receive this year's Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award in recognition of her work with asylum seekers in Texas.

The Quad City Pacem in Terris Coalition, an interfaith group, nominated Sister Norma as the award’s 50th recipient for her dedication to serving asylum seekers. Bishop Thomas Zinkula endorsed the nomination.

Sister Norma, 68, is executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in the Brownsville Diocese in Brownsville, Texas.

The Pacem In Terris Award honors Pope John XXIII and commemorates his 1963 encyclical letter, Pacem in Terris (Peace on Earth), which called on all people to secure peace among nations.

Previous recipients include Martin Luther King Jr.; John F. Kennedy; Dorothy Day; St. Teresa of Kolkata; Archbishop Desmond Tutu; Venerable Thích Nhat Hanh and the Dalai Lama.

In a news release announcing this year’s Pacem in Terris recipient, Zinkula said, “Last May, Pope Francis sent a video message to Sister Norma thanking her and the team at Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley for taking in and helping immigrants in need.

“What impresses me the most about Sister Norma is that she responds to pressing human needs with such visible joy and humility,” Zinkula said. “She is truly a model of Christian love.”

She oversees the charitable arm of the Diocese of Brownsville, providing oversight of ministries and services in the Rio Grande Valley. Those services include emergency assistance, homelessness prevention, clinical counseling, food programs and the Humanitarian Respite Center.

In recognition of her work on the U.S.-Mexico border, she received the Martin Luther King Jr. “Keep the Dream Alive” award from Catholic Charities USA in 2015.

TIME magazine named Sister Norma in the 2020 TIME100 list of most influential people in the world.

“It is an honor for someone who is, like me, a child of God, a servant of God to be recognized for the work I’m doing, which is actually for the people I’m reaching out to and helping,” Sister Norma said in a news release. “It gives me a sense of affirmation that we’re in this together. The true focus is the actual humanity of the people who are suffering at the border.

“We are a people of God, people driven by the presence of God in ourselves and in others,” she said. “When we see human suffering, we cannot turn our backs, we must respond.”

The award ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. April 21 at Christ the King Chapel on the campus of St. Ambrose University. The event is free and open to the public.

