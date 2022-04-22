Sister Norma Pimentel receives Pacem in Terris award for her work with migrants at southern border

After almost two decades working with migrants and refugees along the United States border connecting Mexico and Texas, Sister Norma Pimentel, Missionaries of Jesus, said she can still see the faces of all those children and mothers crying for help.

Speaking to about 75 people at Christ The King Chapel at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Pimentel received the 2022 Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award for her work with migrants at the Texas-Mexico border.

Since 2004, Pimentel has been executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley. The organization provides food, clothing, shelter and other necessities to migrants entering the United States at the Texas border.

Pimentel said the journey for many of the migrants was a "journey of fear, of abuse, of violence, of suffering."

"They are humanly destroyed in many ways physically, emotionally and socially, living days, weeks, months and years day-after-day in conditions we can't but cry when we see them," she said.

Pimentel said she had seen thousands of children in holding cells, "all crying, all dirty, gray with the mud that has dried on their skin and in their clothes, looking at us, their little faces full of tears."

“Presently, we are facing unprecedented global movements due to political instability, violence, poverty and persecution,” she said.

“Respect for life used to be at the top of everyone’s list,” she added. "Violence against another human being is wrong. It can never be justified.”

The migrants gathered at the border "are not invading our country," she said but people fleeing violence, persecution and many other dangers in their home countries.

“They’re asking for a chance in life, to be protected, to be safe from all the violence they are running away from,” Pimentel said.

“Responding to the needs of our brothers and sisters in distress is the responsibility of everyone, of every one of us,” she said. “We must be a voice that brings their voice forward. We must let God be the force that drives us forward; a force that comes from our constant connectedness to God’s presence in us. A God that that shows us how to live with dignity and show respect toward everyone. A God that moves us to action, to caring and to do good.”

It should be everyone’s response, Pimentel said, “that we did all we could to build peace through our actions of love that help restore human dignity.”

By honoring her with the Pacem in Terris award, the people she serves “and their pain and their suffering becomes visible to the world,” she said.

The Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award was created in 1964 by the Davenport Catholic Interracial council. Since 1978, the award has been presented by the Quad City Pacem in Terris Coalition.

The award honors Pope John XXIII and commemorates his 1963 encyclical letter, Pacem in Terris (Peace on Earth), which called on all people to secure peace among all nations.

