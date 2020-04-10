Sisters concerned after their mother tests positive in Kahl Home in Davenport

An elderly woman at the Kahl Home in Davenport has tested positive for COVID-19. Pamela Boldman, from the Cleveland, Ohio, area, confirmed Friday that her family received word that her mother, who is in her 90s and became ill Tuesday night with a high fever, tested positive. The test was taken Wednesday, with the results received Friday.
The Kahl Home did not respond to several calls for comment the past few days.
“I don’t think there’s enough information going out about these nursing homes, disclosing this information that they have residents who have tested positive,” Boldman said, noting she’s been following closely stories on nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. “And give the name of the nursing home. That’s really the heart of where I am coming from.”
A sister who lives in Moline has been overseeing her mother’s care. Between the two sisters, they have heard of one other resident testing positive, the mother of a male acquaintance, and two workers. A Kahl Home nurse told Boldman of the latter.
Their mother has lived in the Kahl home for about a year.
“We were told that on Tuesday night Mother had a high fever and was put on oxygen supply,” Boldman said. “And then on Wednesday she was moved to the first floor. ... I was told that she was given a COVID-19 test and we were awaiting the results, which we got today on Friday.”
Boldman said her sister sent a letter Friday to the Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals addressing concerns she had about the facility.
While dropping off supplies for their mother three times recently, she noticed staff not wearing gloves or face coverings during the period starting in March when she believed they should have been, based on directives.
“She’s been worried about our mother for several weeks now,” Boldman said.
UPDATED CASE COUNTS
Scott County added 11 new cases Friday for a total of 99. Rock Island County added 12 for a total of 97. There were no new deaths reported in either county. Muscatine County now has a total of 80 positive tests.
The county health departments did not hold a press briefing Friday.
Thursday, Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, urged faith leaders to not gather their congregations in groups Easter Sunday and for church leaders to postpone or cancel services. The goal is to continue stopping community spread of COVID-19.
The health departments continue to stress efforts to stop COVID-19. Here are the recommendations:
• Social distancing by staying at home as much as possible.
• Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else
• Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible.
• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow.
• Staying home when you are ill.
• If you think you may need to seek health care, call first. Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or whether you can recover at home.
