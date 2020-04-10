Sisters concerned after their mother tests positive in Kahl Home in Davenport

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An elderly woman at the Kahl Home in Davenport has tested positive for COVID-19. Pamela Boldman, from the Cleveland, Ohio, area, confirmed Friday that her family received word that her mother, who is in her 90s and became ill Tuesday night with a high fever, tested positive. The test was taken Wednesday, with the results received Friday.

The Kahl Home did not respond to several calls for comment the past few days.

“I don’t think there’s enough information going out about these nursing homes, disclosing this information that they have residents who have tested positive,” Boldman said, noting she’s been following closely stories on nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. “And give the name of the nursing home. That’s really the heart of where I am coming from.”

A sister who lives in Moline has been overseeing her mother’s care. Between the two sisters, they have heard of one other resident testing positive, the mother of a male acquaintance, and two workers. A Kahl Home nurse told Boldman of the latter.

Their mother has lived in the Kahl home for about a year.