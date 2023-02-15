UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Bettendorf, reported Wednesday that two sisters each gave birth to a baby boy on St. Valentine’s Day.
Rachel Larry and Jeremiah Price of Moline welcomed 8-pound 4-ounce Elyas into the world at 7:47 a.m.
Charlie Farrell and Chase Carmack of East Moline welcomed 7-pound 7-ounce Wyatt into the world at 11:43 a.m.
UnityPoint reports that both boys are “happy and healthy.”
