The 76th annual interfaith service of worship and thanksgiving will be 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Temple Emanuel, 1115 Mississippi Ave., Davenport.
Churches will include Edwards Congregational UCC, Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities, Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities, Muslim Community of the Quad-Cities, Temple Emanuel and Unitarian Universalist Congregation
The service will include a joint choir piece, congregational singing and inspirational reflections by Rabbi Linda Bertenthal of Temple Emanuel and Imam Bachir Djehiche of the Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities.
An offering will be received for Quad Cities Interfaith, whose purpose is to create a more just society.
The number of participating faiths has expanded over the past several years.
During the pre-war years, Edwards United Church of Christ, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities and Temple Emanuel began an interfaith tradition of giving thanks in community.
For more informationm contact the Rev. Rich Hendricks at 563-940-9630.