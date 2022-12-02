 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Six injured in UTV crash near Princeton

A UTV crash Thursday near Princeton injured six people, including children.

Scott County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 6:22 p.m. to the 26500 block of 257th Street to investigate a report of a single-vehicle crash, according to a news release. They found the crash involved a UTV turning over and that six people had been injured: the 54-year-old driver and five passengers, ranging in age from 11 to 19 years old.

Two of the passengers were flown by a Medforce helicopter to Iowa City for treatment, while the other four were treated locally, police said.

The news release did not provide a detailed account of the six people’s conditions but said they were all considered stable.

The driver is a man from Princeton, but no other information about him or the passengers was available Friday.

Initial investigation indicates the 2022 CFMOTO 800cc UTV, painted in a camouflage pattern, was heading east in a cornfield on the south side of 257th Street when it apparently struck a fence and rolled into a ditch, the release states.

