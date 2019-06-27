DAVENPORT – The prestigious Silver Circle awards for the regional Emmys will be presented for the first time in the Quad-Cities on July 20, at a 5 p.m. ceremony at Hotel Blackhawk, 200 E. 3rd St.
The Mid-America Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) will induct six Q-C winners in the Silver Circle – which recognizes individuals who have devoted more than 25 years to the television industry, and who've made meaningful and significant contributions to broadcasting and the communities they serve.
“These honorees all played significant roles in guiding and shaping television news and production into what it is today in our region,” Steve Grant, NATAS Mid-America Chapter President, said in a recent release. “This will be a homecoming for our Executive Vice President Kris Ketz, who will be hosting the ceremonies, and counts the Quad-Cities as a milestone in his own career.”
Ketz – son of NATAS Gold Circle member Jim King, for 50-plus years of service — joined KMBC-TV in Kansas City on July 4, 1983, and is a weeknight news anchor. A graduate of St. Ambrose University in Davenport, he began his broadcasting career at the age of 18 as a weekend news anchor for radio station WQUA in Moline.
Ketz started with WQAD-TV in Moline in 1981, where his father anchored the news for 35 years, becoming weeknight co-anchor. His son, Jonathan Ketz, has been a reporter/anchor at WQAD since 2012.
The Mid-America Emmys represent stations primarily in Missouri, Arkansas, and Illinois, and surrounding metro areas, including in eastern Iowa, and Shreveport, La. They began honoring outstanding achievement in this region with local Emmy Awards in 1976, and July 20 will be the first Emmy event in the Quad-Cities.
The 2019 Silver Circle winners are:
- Theresa Bryant, KWQC-TV, Davenport. She has been a fixture on Q-C television since 1992, forecasting the weather.
- Thom Cornelis, KWQC-TV, Davenport, and WQAD-TV, Moline. For more than 44 years, he was a sports director, covering local sports. Cornelis' awards include induction into the Quad Cities Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.
- Wendy Ellis, WHBF-TV, Rock Island. Known as “the first lady of Quad-City television news,” she was the first female on local TV news in the Q-C in 1973, starting as a reporter and backup "weather woman" at WHBF, going on to cover events across the nation.
- Gary Metivier, KWQC-TV, Davenport. He arrived in the Quad-Cities in 1998 and has won Emmy and Murrow broadcasting awards. He's penned four children’s books, using proceeds to benefit veterans’ issues, and now owns Metivier Media, a Q-C ad agency.
- Chris Minor, WQAD-TV, Moline. She came to the Quad-Cities from the Chicago area 33 years ago and is being honored for her investigative reporting, memorable storytelling, exclusive interviews, and coverage of the biggest stories in the area.
- Don Sharp, WHBF-TV, Rock Island. He spent 38 years reporting sports and news for WHBF, becoming principal news anchor for the station before his retirement in 2000.
The Silver Circle awards (which included KWQC's Paula Sands in 2015) are just in their third year of hosting a separate ceremony – the first was held in Little Rock, Ark., and last year in Shreveport, La. Tickets for the Davenport event are $60 per person, available at https://emmymid-america.org/gold-and-silver-circles/.
For those who cannot attend, the ceremony will be broadcast live on the Emmy Facebook page at facebook.com/NATASMidAmEMMY.
The 43rd-annual Mid-America Emmys will be held Oct. 5 at the Branson Convention Center in Missouri, and nominations will be announced in August.