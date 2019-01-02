A slate of new leadership took office Wednesday in Scott County during a swearing-in ceremony, including three newly elected county board supervisors and a new county treasurer.
Seventh Judicial District Chief Judge Marlita Greve officiated as six new officeholders took the oath of office in the county's Administrative Center in Davenport. Sworn in were: County Treasurer Mike Fennelly; County Attorney Mike Walton; County Recorder Rita Vargas and County Supervisors Ken Croken, Brinson Kinzer and John Maxwell.
As they were sworn in one at a time, they were joined by a room full of more than 50 family, friends and county employees.
The ceremony also kicked off the first county board meeting of the new year with Kinzer returning for a second term after being re-elected in November along with newcomers Croken and Maxwell. They replace Supervisors Carol Earnhardt, who retired, and Diane Holst, who chose not to seek re-election.
Fennelly replaces his father Bill Fennelly, who retired after 24 years as treasurer. Bill Fennelly, whose retirement closes a 52-year career in local politics and community service, looked on as his son took the oath.
During the meeting, Supervisor Tony Knobbe was re-elected as chairman by a 5-0 vote. On a 3-2 vote, supervisors re-elected Ken Beck as vice chair. After nominating Croken for the position, Kinzer voted nay along with Croken. Supervisors also received their new committee and board appointments.
After the ceremony, Maxwell said he is anxious to visit with the county's various offices. Currently a North Scott School Board member, he plans "to take the year to see how both (offices) look" and determine if time allows him to serve on both as allowed under Iowa law. "I've got a lot of learning to do. I ran on fiscal responsibility. I don't want to spend more than we have."
Croken, who also plans to familiarize himself with the county's operations, said he wants to push immediately for more transparency. "I ran on a platform of greater accountability, more communication and transparency. Of these, I think transparency will be the first order of business I raise..."
Kinzer said he is excited "to continue to serve Scott County and find more ways to enhance the services that are out there." He plans to launch discussions about changing the county board meeting times to make it more convenient for more residents to attend.