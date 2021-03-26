Skip-A-Long to receive $3.8 million annually from DHS

Life is about to get a little better for financially struggling expectant mothers and young families in Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties.

Skip-a-Long Child Development Services has received a $3.8 million annual grant from the Department of Health and Human Services. The money will fund a new program for low-income pregnant mothers and children through 4 years of age — the first program of its kind in the Illinois Quad-Cities.

Marcy Mendenhall, president and CEO of Skip-a-Long Family and Community Services, said she and her team applied several times for the grant.

"You know the old saying, 'third time's a charm?' This is the third time we've applied for the Early Head Start Childcare Partnership grant," Mendenhall said. "We have since learned there were over 400 applicants nationally, and we were one of the 72 who were funded. So we are really excited about it.

"I'm not a crier and I burst into tears. It was so amazing. During COVID we were designated essential workers. We have done hard work; our entire staff has worked incredibly hard to make sure that working families can have access to early care and education. Our staff has done a wonderful job of mitigation strategies to keep COVID at bay and our kids safe.