Skip-A-Long to receive $3.8 million annually from DHS

Life is about to get a little better for financially struggling expectant mothers and young families in Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties.
Skip-a-Long Child Development Services has received a $3.8 million annual grant from the Department of Health and Human Services. The money will fund a new program for low-income pregnant mothers and children through 4 years of age — the first program of its kind in the Illinois Quad-Cities.
Marcy Mendenhall, president and CEO of Skip-a-Long Family and Community Services, said she and her team applied several times for the grant.
"You know the old saying, 'third time's a charm?' This is the third time we've applied for the Early Head Start Childcare Partnership grant," Mendenhall said. "We have since learned there were over 400 applicants nationally, and we were one of the 72 who were funded. So we are really excited about it.
"I'm not a crier and I burst into tears. It was so amazing. During COVID we were designated essential workers. We have done hard work; our entire staff has worked incredibly hard to make sure that working families can have access to early care and education. Our staff has done a wonderful job of mitigation strategies to keep COVID at bay and our kids safe.
"To know we are going to transform our early care and education, not only within Skip-a-Long, but within the community, we are really grateful."
Mendenhall said the grant would go a long way to help families living at the poverty level and assist their children in becoming "kindergarten ready" and that early education beginning in the toddler years was part of a longer vision.
"We need to stretch this process out so these children can have high-quality, early childhood access and also help them flourish into healthy, productive and educated lives."
The funding also will provide family support, including nutritional counseling, referrals to food assistance, oral health care, mental health services, substance abuse prevention and treatment, referrals to emergency shelter or transitional housing and home-based prenatal and postpartum services.
Mendenhall said young children up to age 2 had been part of the education curriculum all along, they just hadn't been well-funded.
"We are really excited about being innovative on how to deliver education services to infants and toddlers," she said.
Mendenhall said the funding would allow Skip-a-Long to hire an additional 29 staff, including a disability specialist, mental health specialist, nutritionists and education managers, for the three Illinois sites, located in Moline, Rock Island and Milan.
In addition, requests for proposals will be put out seeking a community-based early care and education site to partner with Skip-a-Long. The $3.8 million annual grant also will assist Skip-a-Long's in-home child care network.
"These are quality homes for parents who choose not to come to a center to put their child in early care and education, but they want to choose a smaller home setting," Mendenhall said. "We have a group of homes who meet high-quality standards, so I'll be reaching out to them as well.
"And we'll be serving about 40 pregnant moms with this new grant."
To learn more about the program, eligibility requirements, or to enroll, contact Eligibility Director Angela Casteel at 309-764-8110, option 3, or go to www.salfcs.org/ehs.