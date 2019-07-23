By next spring, all that could be left, it would seem, is the actual train running from Moline to Chicago and back.
The hotel is already there. So is a bus station and soon a canopy and train landing which will be connected to Centre Station by a skywalk.
The landing and canopy would be located within a 150-feet of the Element Hotel, which opened its doors in February 2018.
The cost of the skywalk project is $1,493,691.
“There was a million dollars remaining in the grant funds to execute construction,” said Lisa Kotter, Moline City Administrator. "However, when the bids came in, it cost $500,000 more.”
A resolution authorizing the mayor and the city clerk to execute and attest to a Second Amendment to Intergovernmental Agreement between the City of Moline and the Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District concerning the planning and construction of the Moline Multi-Modal Facility Project was approved last Tuesday.
MetroLINK agreed to pay for the runnover cost of nearly $500,000. In exchange, Moline clarified that it is to pay for the maintenance of the area.
The whole project is a combination of federal, state and local funds. Groundbreaking for the skywalk is expected sometime this fall with completion by next spring.
Managing the facility is not a problem for the city. “It was always intended for the city to manage the facility once it’s done and clean it and maintain it,” Kotter said. “So we were clarifying the fact that we did not want anyone to change that because (MetroLINK) put in capital funds, so that was what MetroLINK needed to be responsible.”
MetroLINK has issued a notice to proceed to General Contractors in Bettendorf.
MetroLINK completed construction of the Multi-Modal (Centre) Station in 1998 but the Illinois Department of Transportation has delayed the rail corridor project which has consequently delayed the development of construction plans and specifications for the rail passenger platform and canopy.
So the project was amended again last Tuesday to use the remaining grant funds (rather than pay them back to the federal government) to construct a pedestrian walkway to connect the future rail passenger station to MetroLINK’s completed Centre Station terminal. IDOT has agreed to the use of the remaining IDOT Capital Assistance Grant for the pedestrian walkway. However, the cost will exceed the remaining grant money by nearly $500,000, and that’s what MetroLINK is responsible for.
“We are looking forward to providing a multimodal connection to the Centre Station with the completion of the pedestrian skywalk,” said Jennifer Hirsch, spokesperson for MetroLINK.