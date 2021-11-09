SKYWATCH: November brings a lunar eclipse to the Quad Cities

At 1:19 a.m., the moon will begin entering into the dark umbra shadow. Soon thereafter, you should notice very dark “bite” increasing in size as the moon treks further into the Earth’s umbra.

By around 3:03 a.m., the moon will be about 97% enveloped by the dark umbra. At this point, much of the moon’s surface will be significantly dimmer and may take on a very interesting shade of a dull red, brick red, orange, copper, or even gray color. The 3% of the moon’s surface not inside the umbra will probably be yellowish and slightly brighter than the darker reddish umbra.

We won’t know the colors we will be able to see until the eclipse happens. Theoretically, the Earth’s umbra region should be completely dark and devoid of sunlight. But this typically is not the case.

If you could be an astronaut standing on the surface of the moon and looked up in the lunar sky during the eclipse, what you would see would be something beautiful and miraculous. As you watch the Earth pass in front of the Sun, you would still see the Earth’s atmosphere glowing like a reddish halo as sunlight is refracted or bent around the Earth.