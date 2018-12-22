There is a slight possibility at this point that the Quad-Cities could see some snow for Christmas Day.
But a white Christmas will depend on a weather system bringing the chance of rain and snow for the day. That system will need to move so that it can get colder.
“Right now, the chances of snow are varying from model to model,” meteorologist David Sheets of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Saturday.
“The models have not settled on where the temperature boundary is going to set up,” Sheets said.
The forecast for Christmas Day as of Saturday called for 30 percent chance of snow late Monday into early Tuesday.
On Christmas Day, snow is likely before 8 a.m., then a rain and snow mix between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Then, there likely will be rain after 11 a.m.
The chance of precipitation for the day is 60 percent.
“There is the possibility we could see a quarter-inch late Monday night into Christmas morning,” Sheets said. “But this is not a snowstorm by any means.”
As fast as the weather changes, meteorologists are looking to see what will affect the system they are watching will have on Quad-City region over the next 48 hours. As Christmas Day draws closer the models will firm up.