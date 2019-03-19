ROCK ISLAND — A small fire in a laundry room at the Goldman Lofts, 1625 2nd Ave., was extinguished by firefighters Tuesday morning.
According to Rock Island Fire Department battalion chief Terry Smith, firefighters got the call at 10:35 a.m.
They found a small fire in a laundry room on the fourth floor. It was knocked down within 10 minutes using fire extinguishers. No injuries were reported, and no one was evacuated from the building.
The cause is still under investigation.
The Rock Island Fire Department was assisted by firefighters from the Rock Island Arsenal. As of 11:20 a.m., firefighters had cleared the scene.