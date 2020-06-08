Small shops at Rust Belt in East Moline are adjusting, doing better after COVID-19 shutdown

Being allowed to serve on the patio area has made a huge difference. “Last week was nice in that we actually had Friday sales on a Friday,” she said.

She encourages people to make reservations. She also is pleased that they can now serve margaritas to go, via a new law that was just enacted.

The restaurant can serve 100 inside. Patio furniture may be added soon, and picnic tables for outdoor eating are on the way.

It’s definitely been a challenging first year. “We were just figuring it out and then we shut down for six or eight weeks. When we open back up, it’s different; we have never had a patio before.”

Revival Mane

With salons opening back up May 29, Revival Mane has truly been reborn. “It’s going great,” said manager Kate Anderson. “We are fully booked until July.”

It’s going so well for the staff of 10 stylists and one barber, the plan is to open another salon in Davenport.

Midwest Ale Works